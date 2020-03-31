By Tinkerbel Mwila /Michael Kaluba

Some shop owners at Ndola’s Masala market on the Copperbelt are charging customers K3 for using hand washing products and sanitizers placed at the entrance of their premises.

It is a requirement under the statutory instruments 21 and 22 on covid-19 preventive measures for shop and restaurant owners to provide free hand washing facilities to customers.

But a check by a phoenix news crew at selected wholesale shops in the area revealed that customers are being charged K3 for using hand washing products provided by the wholesalers.

And the affected customers spoken to by Phoenix News complained of the exploitation but attributed the move to the high cost of hand sanitizers on the market.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ndola City Council public relations unit proved futile by broadcast time.

In a related development, Bus and Taxi operators in Kitwe district have refused to reduce the number of passengers on public service vehicles as a preventive measure against covid-19 until government mitigates the already high cost of doing business.

District Association Secretary Jonathan Chileshe has told Phoenix News that asking public service vehicles to reduce the number of passengers without government putting in place measures to reduce the cost of fuel, Zra tax, toll fee’s and council levy’s among others, is tantamount to asking them to either park their buses or run at huge losses.

Mr. Chileshe argues that laid down ministry of health guidelines to provide buckets of water, hand wash and hand sanitizer to the travelling public is already an added cost to the transporters and any further stress to the income base will shut public transport sector entirely.

And Mr. Chileshe has revealed that compliance levels among the general public using various Kitwe bus stations have improved after a challenging initial period where people refused to wash hands before boarding.

Recently, Commuter Rights Association Of Zambia, President Aaron Kamuti said all operators must adhere to the regulation of social distancing on the buses by reducing the numbers of passengers with 16 seater busses expected to reduce to at least 8 to 10 passengers while the 26 seater busses should have 18 to 20 passengers.

Meanwhile, opposition Alliance for Democracy And Development leader Charles Milupi has warned that people may die in dozens if measures to prevent the rising cases of the covid 19 outbreak are not heightened.

Mr Milupi says as long as borders remain open, Zambia still remains at high risk of exposure to covid 19.

He has told Phoenix News that if both government and citizens continue with a casual approach and attitude to the pandemic, a disaster is looming.

PHOENIX FM NEWS