By Tinkerbel Mwila

Student Nurses at one of the boarding houses in Ndola were in the early hours of today gassed with unknown chemicals by unknown people.

Ndola Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Sheona Kamwendo has confirmed that the hospital attended to four students who were affected by the unknown chemicals.

And Deputy Police Inspector General In-charge Of Operations Bonny Kapeso has also confirmed the incidence saying despite drastic reduction of incidences due to extended patrols, the suspects are still dotted around the province.

Mr Kapeso explains that as of today, three houses were affected in chingola, two houses in Kitwe, one in Kalulushi and one in Luanshya district.

Meanwhile, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili is on the copperbelt to spearhead prayers across all districts against the alleged ritual killings and reported gassing of various people in some towns in the province.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, Reverend Sumaili said the Minister’s Fellowships in the province have organized prayer meetings scheduled for tomorrow Saturday in all the towns of the copperbelt and that the 3 church mother bodies are also involved.

