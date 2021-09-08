SOME UPND MEMBERS NOT HAPPY WITH CORNELIUS MWEETWA’S JUNIOR APPOINTMENT AS PROVINCIAL MINISTER

“Its a very big demotion for the man who massively sacrificed for the party and the nation”, Tikambeko News source says….

UPND Members across the country have disapproved Hon Cornerius Mweetwa’s appointment as Provincial Minister.

Several members posting in several UPND groups, said Hon Mweetwa’s appointment is a big insult to UPND die hards. They have accused Hakainde Hichilema of disadvantaging Mr Mweetwa in order to not be seen to be tribal something they said was irrelevant to Zambian Politics.

“Hakainde Hichilema is leaving key people just to please PF that he is not tribal, this is really sad”, they posted.

Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema treated the nation to a great shock when he announced Mr Mweetwa as Minister for Southern Province. Majority of Zambia predicted him to be appointed either Information Minister or Home Affairs Minister.