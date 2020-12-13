BY 2021 UPND KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE DON MWENDA.

SOME ZAMBIANS ARE MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS.

Before belonging to the category of those aspiring in political spaces, am a born and bred Zambian citizen who understands that vandalism is a cancer, a drawback to achieving development and I strongly do not condone lawlessness. Am one of those citizens who have had trouble with the men in uniform many times by virtual of being UPND and not PF.

Many are the times that am summoned to present myself before the police and I hasten my steps because am always innocent and I take the law as a serious guidance to order in the country. The police must and should show dignity in their dealings and operations. Where is the professionalism in the police men and women of today? They are soo attracted to political lines and have been supporting our oppressors for far too long just because they are the ruling party. I recall how my president HH was unjustly and criminally bundled by the police from his residence. They went further to vandalize the properties of my president which were worthy millions of kwachas, forcefully dressing him a haggard called treason.

Two days ago I bundled my small and humble financial muscles so that I provide atleast a flood light in kabwe’s Natuseko market were our mothers who are also our breadwinners have been trading from without flood lights and this problem has been prompting them to be knocking off early before it’s too dark and dangerous. Unfortunately PF kaputula ward youth chairman went to distort the functioning of the flood light by vandalising the cables to the detriment of the market operators.

The case was reported to the police but since he is a PF cadre the police have not stepped on the gas to have him apprehended.

What is happening to our country? Where is the ” no one is above the law, notion ” are other people more zambian than others? Why is the law being applied selectively? Where are we going as a country if their is no punishment for lawlessness?

We will not allow our marketeers to suffer because of one politically bankrupt individual. The police should stand by and for the people of Zambia whom they swore to pay allegiance to not politicians.

CIC PRESS TEAM.