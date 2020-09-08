SOMEBODY will soon regret provoking and sponsoring this senseless debate on privatisation, says Ackson Sejani.

Sejani, a former minister in Frederick Chiluba’s government, also says if society was fair, President Edgar Lungu would have been aggressively questioned about how he has swiftly become rich.

He warns Zambians to be extra careful and vigilant when pursuing or chasing compound thieves.

Sejani told The Mast that compound thieves had cunning ability to confuse the chasing crowd by quickly somersaulting and start pointing in front while shouting: “kawalala (thief), kawalala, kawalala as well.”

“If this chasing crowd is not careful, they will end up killing an innocent person while the real thieves will be smiling because they will have outwitted you by cleverly reintegrating themselves among the chasing pack while you were being made to pursue a wrong target,” Sejani said. “In the current debate [of privatisation], the real and current thieves in PF are now shouting thief, thief while pointing a finger at Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of impropriety during the privatisation exercise of two decades ago.”

He wondered why the privatisation debate always came up during elections and mysteriously disappeared after elections.

“Why does it disappear? It disappears because the people provoking it are not genuine and have no interest of the people at heart. They are not interested in the facts surrounding the privatisation exercise,” Sejani explained. “They are only interested in the opportunity it presents to confuse Zambians in that Zambians are easily swayed away from current crimes and start pursuing old imaginary crimes. In this way the schemers of this perennial debate escape with murder and can therefore be re-elected in government to continue their plunder and pillage.”

Sejani said Zambians must not lose sight of the agenda.

He indicated that the programme was straight forward – removing the corrupt PF government on August 12 next year.

“We are removing them because there is nothing good to expect from them anymore,” Sejani said.

“So, instead of being made to talk about Hakainde Hichilema and the privatisation exercise of 1997 the way we did in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016, we are better off discussing our current problems caused by current thieves.”

Sejani noted that if UPND leader Hichilema was culpable on privatisation, the law would have already caught up with him, through efforts of more credible fighters against corruption like Levy Mwanawasa.

He expects “the thieves” who stole from the fire tenders to be brought to book, “including all those involved in the mukula tree trade, the toll gate, the road constructions, Mwinilunga gold mines and many other scandals.”

Sejani said Hichilema had been asked a thousand times how he became rich and that he answered that question: “a thousand times.”

“He says he was fortunate enough to go to school, courtesy of a more caring government of Dr [Kenneth] Kaunda. He got his qualifications and worked and some of his qualifications allowed him to be engaged as a consultant by the government of Zambia, for which he was paid,” he noted. “He invested the money he earned in projects such as ranching while leading a modest life devoid of flamboyance associated with ill-gotten wealth. He sacrificed!”

Sejani added: “if society was fair, a similar question should be asked of Mr Edgar Lungu.”

“How did he become rich? How did Mr Lungu amass billions in such a short period from abusing a client’s money just a few years ago to billions today?” Sejani wondered. “It must be mentioned that that abuse of money was occasioned by poverty. We want the formula he used to move so fast from rags to riches in such a short time without a discernible business.”

Sejani said President Lungu ought to share his story of becoming wealthy under 18 months (from January 2015 to August 2016,) “so that we all can escape the poverty that is currently ravaging our communities.”

He added that Lungu’s ministers should also tell the public how they have accumulated so much wealth: “from being paupers a few years ago to even start boasting that K2 million is nothing but change they give their children.”

“These are the issues we should be discussing today. Let Mr Lungu not confuse you, dear Zambians, because we have burning issues raging on right now,” Sejani said. “Mr Lungu has put himself to be in charge of the economy only now. One wonders where he has been all this time and who was in charge. Since the elections of 2016, Mr Lungu has not been in charge. God save this country because we have a big problem!”

He charged that Zambia must brace itself for unmasked “chagwanomics, since Mr Lungu is in charge at long last.”

“This chagwanomics is characterised by a free-falling kwacha which is caused by, inter alia, unfettered printing of the kwacha since there is no firm governor of the Bank of Zambia. The one who has been appointed is a nobody and that is why Mr Lungu is now saying he is in charge,” Sejani said. “Other characteristics of chagwanomics include release of K10 billion to bribe voters by making them line-up for K1,600. Abuse of COVID-19 funds is another strand of chagwanomics as well as buying opposition councillors and acquisition of luxurious jets.”

Sejani believes the end result of “chagwanomics” would be more misery for Zambians, “as the cost of living will become even more unbearable.”

He said problems like electricity load-shedding would continue even when the past rains were good.

“These are the current problems and issues that we should be talking about and not mfwiti, mfwiti of 30 years ago. As we are being forced to engage in this PF sponsored but senseless, outdated and vitriolic debate [of privatisation], we must not forget that COVID-19 is still with us mainly because PF has politicised it for their benefit,” noted Sejani. “In reality, therefore, PF is the real pandemic our times and Zambians will do well to keeping a political distance from them. Somebody will soon regret provoking and sponsoring this senseless debate on privatisation.”