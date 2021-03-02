SOMEONE’ CLEARLY WANTS TO HAVE ME ASSASSINATED OVER MY POPULARITY IN PETAUKE-CENTRAL – JAY JAY

Someone wants to assassinate me because of the overwhelming popularity I am enjoying in Petauke-Central, says suspended PF Eastern provincial youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda (Jay Jay).

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the video that has gone viral where a gentleman, wearing PF regalia, with stashes of cash is threatening violence on Banda for giving information minister Dora Siliya a hard time in Petauke-Central, Banda said he would lodge a complaint with the police over the threats on his life.

Banda said the same thing happened in 2016 where people were paid to assassinate him, saying whatever was happening was leading towards that for the simple sin of campaigning to become a member of parliament in Petauke-Central.

Banda said he is in Lusaka and would seek the guidance of his lawyers against whom, he should lo… – Daily Revelation