Something about Malawi Courts

Five judges of Malawi’s High Court who in February nullified the country’s presidential elections are winners of this year’s prestigious Chatham House Award, awarded by the London-based policy institute.

Malawi Judiciary is considered one of the most independent Judiciary in the world with competent judges that do not take bribes.

Few months ago, they turned down millions from the past ruling government to rule in their favour against rigged elections.

Reported by: Ronald Mashaba.