There’s definitely something very different about the Socialist Party, its leaders, cadres and supporters.

It cannot be denied that this new party is growing at a very fast rate.

It cannot also be denied that this new party has an outlook and approach that is very different from the other political parties.

And its organisation is amazing. Despite the rains, its rally in Matero’s Zingalume area was a delight to see – the singing, dancing, slogans and discipline brought hope and joy to one’s troubled heart.

The speeches were really unique. Very clear! No name calling, insults, threats, boasting and full of truth, depth and wisdom.

Look at their humility!

Look at how peaceful it was – no pangas, not a single case of violence or injury.

Look at how cultured they were!

Look at their commitment! Not even a downpour could stop them. They braved the rains, ignored it and went ahead with their rally!

Look at how happy they were – really happy faces!

Their cultural ensemble – the Nsingu Brigade was marvellous with its Ngoni dances.

As we say, while others imitate, they originate!

One can’t simply ignore them. They have a presence.

They seem to be party with a very clear mission and which one should closely follow. Their message was very clear. And they seem to have started on the right note or cord and at the right place. One can only wish them well and hope that all our political parties will conduct themselves in such a peaceful and respectful way.