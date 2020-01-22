The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to two years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing his father’s laptop, car side mirrors and phones.

Mr Mubanga Sampa of Woodlands Chalala was charged with theft, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was reported to the police by his father Katongo Sampa after he stole two car side mirrors, an HP laptop and two Infinix phones, all valued at K6,500.

This happened between October 25 and November 1, 2019.

When he appeared before magistrate Nsunge Chanda, he admitted the charge.

Mubanga’s father noticed that some of his items had been missing in the house and investigations launched revealed that it was the accused behind the theft.

Mr Sampa reported the matter to police and his son was arrested leading to the recovery of the two side mirrors while the other items were sold.

Asked if the facts were true and correct, Mubanga responded in the affirmative and the court convicted him accordingly.

In mitigation, Mubanga pleaded for maximum leniency, saying he was sorry for his actions and that he will no longer be stealing from his father.

He asked the court not to send him to prison because he needs to re-write his science and mathematics examinations.

But magistrate Chanda said she took into consideration the mitigation, but said she needed to punish Mubanga.

She said for his father to report to the police, it meant that he was tired of his son’s behaviour.

Magistrate Chanda said she was sending him to prison so that the father can be at peace.

“You have failed your father. You can still write you exams in the correctional facility,” the magistrate said before sending Mubanga to jail for two years.