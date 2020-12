SONDASHI FURMULA ‘STOLEN’

DOCTOR Ludwig Sondashi has sued his former driver in the Lusaka High Court for allegedly producing and selling the Sondashi formula, which is a patent infringement.

Dr Sondashi who has sued Mr Henry Banda of Lilayi in Chilanga, is seeking a declaration that the driver infringed in his duly protected patent and unjustly benefitted from his intellectual property.