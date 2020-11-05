FROM MALAMA

SORRY #HH I CANT HIDE WHAT I WITNESSED WITH MY EYES ANYMORE, FORGIVE ME IT’S NOT YOUR WISH.

For the first time in my entire life I witnessed something very strange with my naked eyes, something that people have been hiding for a long time in the name of protecting him from being worshipped, something that HH has never allowed anyone to publish.

As for me,its unavoidable to make a public expression of gratitude in this manner. My conscious wont allow me not to make mention to the public about how good hearted you indeed are.

Allow me to announce to the country that HH is indeed a man with a good heart which does not look at how capable or incapable others are for him to help.

From the day the late President James Lukuku (MHRIEP) passed away HH has been their for the family. Despite the economic hardship we are all going through including HH,

1. HH bought a casket from ideal funeral services which i personally chose.

2. HH bought 2 cows for the people to eat at the funeral house.

3. HH bought the burial place in memorial park.

4. HH provided food.

5. HH provided transport,in short he SINGLE handedly sponsored everything and for the first time in my life, l witnessed HH spending with my own naked eyes not ukushimikilwa because I was among the people who where running up and down preparing everything as directed.

HH does not allow people to disclose the help he renders to the general public but for me I will not follow this rule because hiding this very important information leaves so much panic in the hearts of the people witnessing like me & others. As for me I just cant hide it and am sorry that the public should know HH has the poor at heart ,ignoring his good work is not a good idea at all.

Thank you HH God bless you more & more …

Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley