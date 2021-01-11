SORRY I WILL NOT ACCEPT PF’S OFFER THAT A GOOD SAMARITAN HAS PAID FOR ME – PANJI…I feel uncomfortable because I don’t know the source of money

By Patson Chilemba

Colonel Panji Kaunda has refused to take Davies Mwila’s offer that a Good Samaritan has come through and paid for all the ministers who remained in office illegally, saying he does not know the source of the money.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said he was surprised to hear ruling PF secretary general Davies Mwila announce that someone had come through and paid for all the ministers who remained in office illegally after Parliament was dissolved in 2016.

“This (statement from Mwila) is what surprises me because we have to be very careful not to fall in the same trap we did after parliament was dissolved…we were told to see a lawyer to propose terms of payment to court. So when I got news that this has happened I called Ambassador George Zulu to see my lawyer to say I will not accept the offer,” Col Panji said. “As much as I appreciate the offer, I would rather pay on my own. I don’t know the source of the money, we might fall in the same situation.”

Col Panji, who is ruling PF member, said he felt uncomfortable to accept the offer from his party.-Daily Revelation