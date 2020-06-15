By Watch Reporter

Government has apologized to the Japanese Government for the erroneous reference as the donor of bicycles to the Zambia police last year.

Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. CHLESHE Mulenga says the bicycles were from China and are among the deal signed in 2013 with the Chinese Government.

Following a trending social media image of an officer posing on a branded bicycle which citizens demanded to know how they would be used and the cost they were procured, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently clarified that the police bicycles meant for the victim support unit were a donation from the Japanese government of which Japan has refuted the claims.