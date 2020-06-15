By Watch Reporter
Government has apologized to the Japanese Government for the erroneous reference as the donor of bicycles to the Zambia police last year.
Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. CHLESHE Mulenga says the bicycles were from China and are among the deal signed in 2013 with the Chinese Government.
Following a trending social media image of an officer posing on a branded bicycle which citizens demanded to know how they would be used and the cost they were procured, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently clarified that the police bicycles meant for the victim support unit were a donation from the Japanese government of which Japan has refuted the claims.
These guys make no sense at all, even in spelling there is no way one can misspell China with Japan, in speech there is no way one can mispronounce China with Japan. So what mistake could one have made if not just trying to lie to the Zambians and in the process, you end up offending the same people you beg from? Awe kwena ubupuba no bunama tafyapusana.
They’re miracle bicycles just like the 48 flats in Chalala. And after this they want to ask for debt forgiveness. OMG, is this wht u have allowed to be done in your name? Why should I worship u if u allow this?