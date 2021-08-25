Macky II Apologies

He Writes:

I Have Learnt To Be Thick Skinned And To Ignore All The Nasty Things Said About Me On Social Media.. I Actually Think I Thrive And Perform Better Unpressure. Its My Motivation.

But I Would Be Lying If I Said I Don’t Care What People Think.. Coz I Really Do.

I Understand That I Have A Democratic Right To Choose Whoever I Want To Support.. I Also Understand That A Huge Part Of The Music Is Business.. But..

It’s Selfish For Someone Like Me To Just Look Out For Myself And My Family.

They Say “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”.

LESSON LEARNT.

Sorry To Everyone I Have Let Down.

Those That Know Me Know My Heart Is In The Right Place.

