The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 7,220 as of Monday, up by 437 from the previous day, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“Regrettably, we report seven more COVID-19 related deaths — six from Western Cape and one from KwaZulu-Natal,” which brought to 138 the total deaths nationwide, Mkhize said.

“Our mortality rate has remained stable at around 1.9 percent since the first death was reported,” Mkhize added.

The province of Western Cape remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 3,362 cases, followed by Gauteng with 1,661 and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,106.

“We are, however, pleased to report 2,746 recoveries as of May 2,” Mkhize said.

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted as of Monday, with 11,794 tests done in the past 24 hours, according to the health minister.

As winter sets in, he said, the country will be confronted with the additional burden of influenza and other types of pneumonia, or exacerbations of asthma and chronic obstructive airways disease.

“I therefore urge each and every South African to continue to play your part in easing the load on the health care system — stay home if you do not have to venture out, wear a mask at all times in public places, wash your hands regularly and disinfect surfaces you normally come into contact with,” Mkhize said.