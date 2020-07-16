South Africa: Mandela’s daughter Zindzi tested positive for virus

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, tested positive for Covid-19 the day she died.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning at the age of 59.

Her son Zondwa Mandela told public broadcaster SABC that it is unclear if the disease caused her death. The family is waiting for the autopsy report.

“Simply by the virtue that there was a positive test, we are therefore obligated to function and work within the framework of the existing regulation related to such cases,” he said.

He is quoted as saying his mother will be buried on Friday morning.

Source: BBC