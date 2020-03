President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa now stood at over 900.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his virtual G20 Summit address in Pretoria on Thursday.

“We now have more than 900 people infected, as the minister told me, and we fear that it might rise much further than that.”

Speaking in his capacity as AU chair, Ramaphosa said that the number of cases on the continent were also rapidly rising. -ewn