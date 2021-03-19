South Africa President cuts fence, runs from Zulu funeral

SOUTH Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was today compelled to cut a wire fence and escape for dear life from the funeral of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelethini.

President Ramaphosa was earlier blocked from entering the burial area by unruly Zulu impi as they preferred that his predecessor Jacob Zuma addresses them but Ramaphosa and his team forced their way in.

However, unknown to the President, Zulu warriors were mobilising to flash him out.

The President further enraged the mourners when he opted to address the gathering in English instead of iSiZulu and they charged at the VIP section with spears and knock berries which compelled the President’s security to cut the wire fence and make a hasty exit.

