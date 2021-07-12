Dozens of people have been arrested in South Africa as violence spreads following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Pro-Zuma protesters first took to the streets after the 79-year-old handed himself to authorities on Wednesday to begin a 15-month sentence.

But police now say criminals are taking advantage of the chaos, which spread from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg, in Gauteng.

More than 60 people have been arrested.

On Sunday, protesters armed with sticks, golf clubs and branches were seen marching through Johannesburg’s central business district.

The night before, some 300 people had barricaded a major highway in Johannesburg, according to NatJOINTS, the national intelligence body. Images showed buildings and cars on fire.

About 800 people were also involved in an incident in which one police officer was shot in Alexandra, a township in Johannesburg – South Africa’s economic hub. Two other officers were hurt.

Police also responded to reports of looting in both Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

It is unclear if they are linked to the pro-Zuma protests, with KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Jay Naicker telling news agency Reuters officers had seen “criminals or opportunistic individuals trying to enrich themselves during this period”. [BBC]