The South African government has announced that it has initiated extradition process for the Malawi Government to hand over wanted fugitive, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader fondly called Major 1 jumped bail together with wife and his alleged partner-in-crime, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

He claims to have left South Africa on Wednesday. However, one report alleged that Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, who is a born again Christian, might have smuggled the controversial pastor.

The State House in Malawi described the allegations as fake news, a claim backed by the South African government in a statement that has been released this afternoon.