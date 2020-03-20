South African Airways (SAA) will immediately suspend all regional and international operations until the end of May in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision means SAA will only render services domestically between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The suspension of flights follows the gazetting of Regulations and the issuing of a Notice to Air Men (NOTAM), an official government notice prohibiting the embarkation and disembarkation of crew and passengers from SAA’s three international destinations.

The regulation is effective from Friday March 20th. The regulations, gazetted by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, means no flights

from high risk countries including United States, Germany, United Kingdom, will be allowed into South Africa.