CAPE TOWN-Sarafina is a South African movie that revolves around apartheid, racism, oppression and protests if the early non-democratic Mzansi.

It was released in 1992 and it became a worldwide piece.

1. Leleti Khumalo (50) born on the 30th March 1970 is a South African actress. She was the lead character in the movie. Sarafina herself. She is now casting in the Mzanzi drama series, Imbewu- the seed as Nokubonga Bhengu, MaZulu.

2. Mbongeni Ngema (65) born on the 10th May 1955 is a South African writer, lyricist, composer, director and theater producer. He played the role of Sabela, the dirty cop.

Mbongeni and Leleti were in a ‘disgusting’ marriage as said by Leleti, from 1992 to 2005 which lasted for 13 years. They both remarried.

3. Whoopi Goldberg (65) whose original full names are Caryn Elaine Johnson, born on the 13th November 1955 is an American actress, comedian, author and television personality. She played the role of Ms Masombuka in the movie.

4. Somizi Buyani Mhlongo (48) born on the 23rd December 1972 is a South African television and radio personality, choreographer and celebrity chef. He was an active actor in the movie.

5. Mary Kuksie Twala was a South African actress born on the 14th September 1939 and died on the 4th July 2020 at the age of 81. She played the role of Sarafina’s grandmother.

Mary was Somizi’s mother.

6. Miriam Zenzile Makeba ‘Mama Africa’ was a South African actor, singer and Songwriter born on the 4th March 1932 and died on the 9th November 2008 at the age of 76. She played the role of Angelina, Sarafina’s mother.

7. Sindi Dlathu (46) born on the 4th January 1974 is a South African actress and musician. She is now Mzansi’s sensation as she rocks the role of Lindiwe in the drama series- The river. She was a supporting actress in the movie.

8. Dumisani Dlamini (57) born on the 23rd October 1963 is a South African Actor. He played the role of Crocodile in the movie.

9. John Kani (77) born on the 30th August 1974 is a South African actor, director, author and playwright. He played the Principal in the movie.

10. Dieketseng mnisi is a South African actress who is known for her role as MaNtuli in the drama series, Skeem saam. She was a singer in the movie.

11. Khanyo Maphumulo (46) is the girl with the energy and the voice.

12. Wendy Mseleku was born in 1973 and died on the 21st August 2000 at the age of 27. She was a supporting actress in the movie.

13. Sipho Kunene played the role of Guitar.

The actors are ageing gracefully and may those that have passed continue to rest in perfect peace.