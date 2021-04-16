By Mastone Moonze

Chiefs in Southern Province have cautioned the opposition UPND National Management against taking the outcome of the ongoing primary elections as true reflection of people’s will on the ground.

Southern Royal Foundation Chairperson Chief Chikanta has told Phoenix News in Kalomo that some named incumbent members of parliament are a risk to the party in an event it decides to adopt them.

Chief Chikanta says experienced lawmakers such as Jack Mwiimbu of Monze Central Constituency; Gary Nkombo of Mazabuka Central Constituency and Cornelius Mweetwa of Choma Central Constituency should not be risked for adoptions if the ground does not favour them as it will affect their leader, Hakainde Hichilema’s votes in their constituencies.

The traditional leader said the three law makers might lose their seats to independent candidates putting upnd at risk of forming government with inexperienced ministers.

The UPND is currently holding primary elections to adopt candidate for the forthcoming general elections at ward, council and constituency level an exercise which has been marred with allegations of corruption by unpopular incumbent members of parliament.

