By Patricia Mbewe

Traditional leaders in Southern Province have called on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to explain to Zambians what role he played in the privatization process and avoiding getting angry every time he is engaged on the matter.

Chief Chikanta of the Tonga speaking people in Kalomo District says it is pointless for Mr. Hichilema to be angry when asked about the privatization because he played a major role in the process.

The traditional leader says the UPND leader was a consultant during the process and that there is nothing to explain to Zambians if his works were clean.

Chief Chikanta adds that Mr. Hichilema is eyeing for the presidency hence Zambian’s continued request about the matter.

And Chief Choma of Choma District says the best Mr. Hichilema can do is to explain his role played in the privatization era.

Their comments come in the wake of debate that has arose between Forum for Democracy and Development leader, Edith Nawakwi and UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema regarding the privatization of state owned companies in the MMD regime.

