SOUTH JOURNALISTS DEMAND FOR THE IMMEDIATE ENACTMENT OF FREEDOM OF INFORMATION BILL

The Livingstone Press Club has appealed to Government through the Minister of Broadcasting to immediately inact the freedom of information bill into law.

Byta FM Staffer Albert Mwiinga reports from Livingstone that Club President Hildah Akakelwa made the call Monday morning when she welcomed journalists and the public to this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemorations.

Hundreds of journalists are gathering in the tourist capital, Livingstone to celebrate the day with the theme “Information as a public good.”

Akakelwa says the theme would only be meaningful if government makes the freedom of information bill into law.

She says the bill has been pending to be made into law for 19 years now since 2002.

Akakelwa says had the Freedom of Information bill been a human being, it would have be old enough to be married.

And Media Liason Committee vice chairperson Enock Ngoma has described this year’s World Press Freedom Day a special one.

Ngoma says this is because this year marks thirty years since the world started commemorating the day.

Ngoma says this year’s theme is good for journalists as a guide to be professional in their work.

Ngoma has appealed to journalists to be accurate and critical in gathering information.

He has also called for the safety of journalists, condemning the recent attacks on journalists in the country.

Ngoma has reiterated the Media Liason Committee’s efforts in spearheading the statutory self regulation of the media.