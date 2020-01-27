…advises him to cooperate with provincial structures.

Southern Province Patriotic Front, (PF) Chairperson Lawrence Evans has advised Provincial Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale to cooperate with political structures and stop interfering in party functions.

Evans took opportunity of the Vice President, Inonge Wina’s visit to the south to express displeasure at Hamukale for meddling in party activities.

The provincial chairperson reveals he was not even aware of a scheduled defection until Hamukale called him Saturday afternoon and says this is what causes confusion in the operations.

Meanwhile, Evans has called for unity in the ruling party and advised members to embrace new ones.

While calling for equality among members of the ruling party, Evans reminded party members that no one should claim to be old in the party.

There has been conflict between Hamukale and Evans leading to provincial party structures last year calling on President Edgar Lungu to fire Hamukale.

They accused him of working against the party, but Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, Trymore Mwenda recently told Byta FM News the conflict was an internal democratic incident which has since boiled down.