SOUTH PF SUPPORTERS INVITE KAMBWILI.

By Mervin Chisanga.

Southern Province and its different ethnic communities has been the main target of Chishimba Kambwili’s anti Tonga crusade and his idealism that all Tongas are UPND and that none of them should be allowed to lead Zambia at the Presidency. The narrative has received condemnation from a cross-section of Zambians.

A few days ago, Col Panji Kaunda, son to late President Kenneth Kaunda described Kambwili as evil. He warned Vice President Inonge Wina who was present in a Stadium where he was paying a glowing tribute to his father; “Madam Inonge Wina, we have come a long way, we can’t allow this country be set on fire while we are watching”.

PF members in Southern Province yesterday expressed their deep concern at Kambwili’s tribal message and said they would like to hear their party’s official position on their senior member’s thoughts about the Tonga people.

Salome Haamainza and Rodwell Chuulu, PF supporters from Pemba requested the PF Party Secretary General’s clarification on Kambwili’s hate speeches against Tongas that labelles them as all belonging to Hakainde Hichilema.

“We haven’t heard anything from His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on these issues, so at least the Secretary General should have stated the party position on Hon Kambwili’s fierce attacks against all Tongas and labelling them as belonging to the UPND and not fit to rule. As you see us here, we are not UPND, we are PF, so where does the party place us, Kambwili must come and address us”, they said.

Another party faithful Muchenga Haamudebwe from Chisekese expressed similar views, “Does the President want all of us with our children, carrying Tonga names to be killed before he stops Hon Kambwili in his hate approach to politics. I am a serious supporter of President Lungu, but the hate against the Tongas by Kambwili troubles and confuses us”, said Haamudebwe as he pointed at Lungu’s portrait on the shirt he was wearing.