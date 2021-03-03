SOUTH UPND PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM CASTIGATES GBM’S CLAIMS THAT NALUMANGO IS NO ASSET ON THE NORTH

United Party for National Development, (UPND) Southern Province Presidential Campaign team says Geoffrey Mwamba should be the last person to question Mutale Nalumango’s value as UPND vice president.

Bwalya, who is PF Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson, is quoted as saying Nalumango will not add any value in convincing the Northern vote for the opposition.

The former UPND’s vice president has charged that his successor will always depend on the party president’s resources to execute her duties.

However, UPND Presidential Mobilisation Chairperson, John Chidyaka challenges GBM that the most important contribution of a politician to a party is their vision and not their money.

He further says the statement that Nalumango can’t woo Northern votes is potentially tribal because any Zambian should be able to drum up support anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Monze based political analyst Timothy Chitupila has advised electorates not to be swayed by handouts ahead of the 2021 elections.

Chitupila says any politician that has to buy people’s support clearly has nothing of substance to offer the people of Zambia.