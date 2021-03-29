SOUTH UPND YOUTHS REJECT MWEETWA’S DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM CHOMA CENTRAL RACE

United Party for National Development-UPND Youths in Southern Province have rejected Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa’s decision not to re-contest his seat in the August 12 polls.

Provincial Youth Chairman, Mweemba Malambo tells Byta FM News that following a party meeting on Sunday, it was resolved that Cornelius Mweetwa must rescind his decision.

Malambo has since revealed that youths in the province have given Mwwetwa a 24 hours ultimatum to do so, failure to which they will petition him through relevant party authorities.

He says despite other candidates in the party eyeing to contest Choma Central Constituency, none of them are capable of delivering like Mweetwa.

Malambo adds that youths in the Province will not allow Mweetwa to backslide at the last minute, noting that there is an outcry for him to re-contest his seat from people at the ground.

During a Press briefing in Lusaka, Sunday, Mweetwa announced that he may not be re-contesting his seat after serving for two terms.

He said he is more concerned to help the UPND form government after the August 12 polls.

Mweetwa explained that there is no value in being an MP when majority of Zambian’s are facing difficulties caused by the recklessness of the Patriotic Front-PF government. -Byta FM