SOUTHERN PROVINCE CHIEFS TO PARADE FAKE DEFECTORS

Chiefs Ufwenuka, Chikanta and Chooma of the Southern Province are today expected to take part in PF sponsored fake defections of supposedly UPND members who the Chiefs claim are their subjects. Sources say the Chiefs have been paid K50,000 each from the PF to carry out the exercise while the ‘defectors’ will be paid paltry amounts of K150 each while the lion’s share will be kept by the Chiefs themselves.

The defections that are being organised by PF national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale are meant to consolidate Edith Nawakwi and PF’s failed privatisation agenda that falsely accuse UPND President Hakainde Hichilema as the prime mover of the process. The PF so desperately want to paint a picture that UPND members in Southern Province backed by chiefs are so unhappy of Hichilema’s alleged involvement in the privatisation and hence the defections.

PF are going round the country buying chiefs to condemn HH for allegedly selling the mines, the matter he has debunked with hard evidence. Sources close to the exercise, say that the Chiefs are ‘chewing’ most of the money instead of passing it on to the so called defectors.