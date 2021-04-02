PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA WRITES:
LEADERS must be sincere in what they say. You can’t continue lying against innocent people and destroying the integrity of credible institutions in a bid to justify your own failure to win elections.

How can you be lying to the whole country and the international community that the Electoral Commission of Zambia disadvantaged Southern and Western provinces when in fact these are the provinces which had the highest number of voter registration kits?
Insoni ebuntu…

Below are the numbers of ECZ voter registration kits per province:
Southern – 308
Western – 289
Eastern – 288
Northern – 244
Central – 236

Copperbelt – 227
Luapula – 217
Lusaka – 202
Muchinga – 182
N/Western – 180

