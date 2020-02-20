By Chileshe Mwango

Selected parts of Southern Province have been hit with internet network shut down.

This came to light in parliament when Mazabuka Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo rose on a point of order wanting to know what could have led to the challenge.

According to Mr. Nkombo, the complete internet network shut down has resulted in business in the province especially banks to come to a standstill.

But Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini has directed Mr. Nkombo to put his concern in form of a question.

Meanwhile sources in Monze and Livingstone have disclosed to Phoenix News that they are experiencing network shutdown since last night.

BYTA FM Reporter McDonald Mayaba gives us a roundup of the development in the province.

PHOENIX FM NEWS