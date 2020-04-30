By Jack Mwiimbu MP

The statements attributed to Hon Hamukale Minister and his permanent Secretary that appeared in the Daily Nation of 28th April is highly pedestrian and independent of wisdom. It must be noted that UPND, through our President Hakainde Hichilema has made generous and tremendous contributions through the ministries of Health and Home Affairs to fight the corona virus.

The UPND Mps and other leaders have been apolitical in this fight against the pandemic. We as MPs have mobilised resources to purchase various items to fight the pandemic. It must be noted that Zambians have been united to fight pandemic without any political considerations. Hon Hamukale should realise that we are not competitors in a musical concert where you sing the way you want. It’s being pathetic and myopic to inform the nation that we have boycotted the fight against corona virus.

We challenge these dishonourable individuals to produce any evidence that members of parliament were accordingly informed that they were required to collect materials from the ministry of health. Hon Hamukale and his civil servant are playing cheap dirty politics that are inimical to the fight against corona virus. We can only win this fight against corona virus if desist from petty cheap politics.