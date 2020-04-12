SOUTHERN PROVINCE PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT, INSISTS CHITIMUKULU…that’s why they voted more than the three Bemba provinces combined

By Patson Chilemba

People of Southern Province voted more that the three Northern Provinces belonging to Bembas because they know what they want, Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has said.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chitimukulu confirmed that it was him speaking in the audio that has gone viral where he said some controversial stuff, including the fact that there was no leadership, also talked about the voting disparity between Southern Province and the three provinces of Northern, Luapula and Muchinga. In the audio he also said the Bemba land had been neglected in terms of development and that donors were hesitant to give money towards the fights against coronavirus to drunkards

Chitimukulu said Bembas must learn to vote.

“Like in 2016 if you combine Muchinga, Luapula and Northern they were bettered by Southern Province because of apathy, because here you will find 150,000 registered voters but only 70,000 vote. They must participate in voting,” Chitimukulu said. “Clarity is that in terms of leadership no one has replaced Kapwepwe. About apathy, Northern, Muchinga and Luapula were bettered by Southern Province because if they are voting (there) then it means they know what they want. They voted because they wanted something. That’s how people vote.”

He claimed that he did not mean that Bembas should choose who should be leaders, but that they had failed to produce a leader like Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, who could lead the nation.

Chitimukulu said the Bembas had participated in electing leaders from other tribes like Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Rupiah Banda, Levy Mwanawasa and Edgar Lungu because they were liberal.

“We are liberal, we just want a person who is capable,” he said.

He further said the Bemba land had been neglected in terms of development from the colonial days until now.

“Yes, that’s historical from the colonial days, up to now, because it’s about leadership. I can even give you some statistics. I am not saying that they will choose a leader, what I was saying is that they don’t have a political leader like Kapwepwe because when Kapwepwe spoke, all the Bembas used to listen,” Chitimukulu said. “I want to clarify on development , what happened was in 1898 the Catholics told the colonial government that don’t give education and civilization to the Bembas because they are very troublesome so there was no development in Northern Province that’s why when they opened the mines in 1932 the Bembas because they had nothing to do they rushed to the Copperbelt that’s how development has lacked in Bemba land.”

Chitimukulu said the former ruling MMD took the K2 billion that was meant for the Kasama-Luwingu road because Bembas did not have a leader like Kapwepwe who could speak for them.

On the assertions that money could not be entrusted with drunkards over COVID-19, Chitimukulu claimed that he was referring to people in the outskirts of that region, who had continued gathering and drinking.

“So that is not very encouraging to the people that want to give. Yes I am the one who was speaking in that audio that has gone viral,” said Chitimukulu.

Please refer to the video we have posted on our Facebook page to listen to Chitimukulu’s original sentiments on radio Mano, upon which he is basing these clarifications.

Listen to the voice of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people in the audio below: