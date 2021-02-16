SOUTHERN PROVINCE REGISTERS AMONG THE REGIONS WITH THE LEAST UPND NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEMBERS

…as Hichilema challenges other political parties to emulate the UPND’s all inclusive nature that embraces all regions

Southern Province is among regions with the least number of members on the newly elected National Management Council at the just ended United Party for National Development, (UPND) General Conference.

The opposition party’s elective conference that concluded Tuesday afternoon also saw Mutale Nalumango elected with the highest votes countrywide ahead of Patrick Mucheleka.

Independent Elections Committee Commissioner, Macdonald Chipenzi disclosed that Southern, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Central and Western Provinces each contributed six members to the UPND’s highest decision making organ.

Chipenzi reveals that Northwestern, Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula provinces have the largest representation in the council with each region having eight members.

Meanwhile, UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema was unanimously elected by all regions and the Committee’s Chairperson, Judith Mulenga announced him reappointed to lead Zambia’s largest opposition into the general election.

Hichilema has since described the election as all inclusive and further challenged other political party’s to emulate the UPND Constitution, which he says provides for a representation of all genres of citizens.

He clarifies that the party constitution provides for an another processes to deal with deficiencies arising from the election such as low representation of persons with disabilities, women and the youth.

Hichilema has since promised that his party would deliver a well balance council after all constitutional processes have been exhausted.

Out of the seventy members of the council, twenty are women – representing nearly 29 percent female representation.

FULL LIST ATTACHED IN PICTURE