Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

18th March 2020

SOUTHERN PROVINCE TRADITIONAL CHIEFS WILL ALWAYS STAND WITH THE CHITIMUKULU

I want to categorically state that traditional leadership in Southern Province of which Hakainde Hichilema is part as a Village Headman thereof, and indeed the rest of Zambia, would never allow any politcal party, governing or in opposition now or in future, to interfere with the traditionally constituted royal establishment of the Chitimukulu of the Bembas or any other traditional Chief anywhere in the Republic.

When late President Michael Sata (MHSRIP) exerted insurmountable Executive pressure to influence the choice of the Chitimukulu, against His Royal Highness, traditional leadership in Southern Province stood solidly behind him and gave him unequivocal support and solidarity. As a matter of fact, we invited him as guest of honour to the Bene Mukuni Ceremony held annually in Livingstone District. We could have still stood with His Royal Highness the Chitimukulu, even if it had been any other alternate party in power, than the one that was attempting to dethrone the senior Chief at that particular time.

Bill No 10 that is currently being championed against the will of the people, advocates for Presidential powers to impose or dethrone traditional Chiefs against the norms of tradition, and so the screaming headline of a named local Tabloid is an attempt at smokescreening the real intentions of those pushing for this monstrous Bill, inorder to impose traditional leadership and dethrone at will, against the will of the people. It is in this spirit that I urge all MPs regardless of political affiliations, to put country first by voting against Bill No. 10 today.

May God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia

Senior Chief Mukuni –

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all Bene Mukuni