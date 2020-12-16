… says the opposition political party has become too comfortable in the province such that they have held the people hostage.

PF Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says the people of Southern province should shock UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema by voting for PF and President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 General elections.

Speaking when he received defectors in Choma, Mr.Mbewe said the UPND has become too comfortable in Southern province such that they have held the people hostage.

He said the UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema think they own the people of Southern province and anyone that does not support their views is viewed as an enemy.

Mr.Mbewe said President Edgar Lungu has done much for the people of southern province interms of development while the elected UPND Members of Parliament have nothing to point at despite receiving the Constituency Development Fund.

” The UPND have sown seeds of fear in the people in Southern province, they have made people believe that the PF and government are bad which is to the contrary, they have made the people here to be angry at the ruling party for nothing, ” Mr.Mbewe said.

“People are even afraid to come and empower Southerners for fear of being harassed by the UPND. The UPND think that when people here are empowered they will seize to support them and this is the reason why they want people to live in perpetual poverty,” He said.

And Mr.Mbewe encouraged the defectors to go out flat out and recruit more members so that the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is retired from politics.

He said the PF and President Edgar Lungu are assured of victory in next year’s elections.

“As PF we have done our homework in all our strongholds and victory is certain for us, so I urge you to go out flat out and bring more members to the PF, we need more votes here in Choma so that HH is sent into politics oblivion, ” Mr. Mbewe said.

” Reject politics of violence here in Southern province. I fail to understand why the UPND are agitated whenever we go to radio stations to try and explain the good things that PF government is doing for the people, all we get are insults and accusing us of all sorts of things,” He said. -Smart Eagles