UNITED Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice has started in Kyoto, Japan with a call for advanced multilateral solutions to crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

According to Zambia’s first press secretary Japan Yotamu Mugara, Zambia is being represented at the fourteenth UN Congress by Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja.

On the side talk, Kampyongo disclosed that government was in the process of passing laws to domesticate international laws and treaties aimed at clamping down sophisticated criminal acts that including cyber-crimes.

The Shiwangandu lawmaker assured the Zambian Embassy in Japan that space for online offender back home were slowly getting smaller for them to hide.

The UN Crime Congress, held once every five years since 1955, is one of the largest conferences of the UN in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.

The congress which has drawn participants around the globe is this year held under the theme: “Advancing crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.”

The congress is expected to adopt a political declaration that will set the crime prevention and criminal justice agenda for the next five years.

“Government is shrinking the space for cyber-crimes such as electronic fraud, cyber bullying, defamation and infringement of privacy by collaborating among member states and that it is important that Zambia is part of the discourse in finding solutions to fight crime,’’ said Kampyongo.

He said once the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill is enacted it would stop criminals from exploiting the cyber space for selfish gains.

©Kalemba