

By Lomphande Phiri

Following the shutdown of operations by Spar Zambia, workers have been left in limbo.

A check by Phoenix News in some spar stores in Lusaka that are still operating found a few workers around waiting for payments of their salaries with some uncertain of their next move amidst the current harsh economic environment.

And the workers talked to by Phoenix News at Foxdale and SOS outlets described the closure of business as a bitter pill to swallow especially now that unemployment levels in the country have gone up.

Spar Zambia has shut down its outlets such as arcades, crossroads and downtown among others and last week, in a notice to suppliers, the retail grouping announced the closure of business and requested for financial statements for all outstanding invoices to enable them reconcile the accounts.

PHOENIX NEWS