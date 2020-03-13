By ALICE NACHILEMBE

Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax and five others have appeared before Chingola Magistrate Court for murder, attempted murder and rape.

Appearing before Chingola Resident Magistrate Peggy Banda was Spax with the six are jointly charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder and one count of rape.

Magistrate Banda explained to the accused that they were merely appearing for explanation of charges as the offences they are facing are tried by the High Court.

Particulars of the offence are that Spax 29, Boyd Kamizhi 22, Mclean Kamizhi 21 (brothers) Gilbert Zimba 22, popularly known as Gilby and Sylvio Kwibisa 20, popularly known as Avatar and Jimmy Bwembya 23, stand charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

In the first count the six are facing a murder charge, particulars before court are that on dates unknown but between January 22 and 23 2019 jointly and whilst acting together murdered Emmanuel Chibwe.

In 2nd, 3rd, 4th, counts they are facing the charges of attempted murder that on dates unknown but between January 22 and 23 jointly and whilst acting together tried to murder three persons of the same family.

And in the 5th count on the same day they had canal knowledge of a woman.

The matter was adjourned to March 27, for mention while the six are remanded in police custody as the State is waiting for instruction from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Spax is being represented Freddie and Company of Kitwe.