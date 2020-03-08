The arrest of well-known Chingola resident and businessman popularly known as Spax by the country’s police force has sparked debate, with some of his loyalists teaming up in planned protests demanding his release, reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

Spax, who is also a small scale miner (jerabo) was arrested on February 26 for allegedly killing a person, and is expected to appear in court soon.

According to Economic and Equity Party leader and activist, Chilufya Tayali, Spax’s arrest is reportedly related to the killing of another Jerabo in an alleged gang war among small-scale miners in Chingola.

Tayali was speaking in reaction to the alleged linking of Spax to the gas killings, from which he distanced him.

According to Tayali, the gang war could be followed back to the 2018 conflict which witness one of the gang leaders, Isaac Chiwasha, popularly known as Debra Richie was burnt in his house.

Tayali added that in May last, another Jerabo, Nelson Mhango was also petrol bombed by a rival gang in Chiwempala Township.

Some watchers have since rubbished Tayali’s version of things, asking since when had he become the mouthpiece for Spax Mining LTD, by trying to distance Spax from the gassings that they say allegedly began in Chingola.

Meanwhile, the police has vowed to get to the bottom of the matter;

Jerabos on the Copperbelt who are plotting to protest and push for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody will be dealt with ruthlessly, Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja has warned.

However, Spax’s arrest and subsequent detention has gotten people talking, with some asking as to why people could gang up, print T-shirts and plan to protest just because one man has been arrested?

Commenting on the matter, one reader had this to say; Spax is a god on the Copperbelt to those who eat and work with him, they cant afford to lose him as he is their loved one, whether he committed that case or not.”

Apparently, the police recently said they had arrested members of a group on the Copperbelt who had printed some T- shirts and were planning to hold an illegal protest demanding the release of Mulenga who was still in custody.