SPAX STILL IN DETENTION – LAWYER

By CLIVE KALUNGA

Detained Chingola businessman, Kabaso Mulenga has demanded that politicians refrain from dragging his name into petty politics.

Speaking through his lawyer Iven Mulenga, Kabaso who is also known as Spax says he is hurt by a picture trending on social media depicting that he has allegedly been set free from Kamfinsa Correctional facility where he has been held in remand custody since last year.

Kabaso’ s picture is circulating in some political party groups whom they accuse of being a master minder of gassing that began in Chingola, an allegation he continues to deny.

Early last year the country was rocked by mass gassing, which caused widespread instability with some suspects linked to the act were killed by angry mobs that had enough of the frightening ordeal. -Diamond TV