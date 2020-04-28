By CIC Investigations Copperbelt.

SPAX TAKEN TO MUKOBEKO IN KABWE FROM KAMFISA.

Embattled Spax proprietor Kabaso Mulenga has been moved from Kamfisa to Mukobeko in Kabwe.

CIC has been informed that due to his rudeness and sturbon boasting the state is in a twist and divided state over his case and him threatening to sue the government has made his case more complicated and difficult than it is.

It’s alleged that Spax has been so rude and sturbon to the security officers telling them how powerful he is and controls the government.

With his case failing to go for trial due to its sensitivity nature where leads and connections likely to drag high ranking government officials the rich boy has been heard saying he will confess who is with him and the entire gassing plan and how it came about.

The state has since moved Spax from Kamfisa to Mukobeko with no clue when he will appear in court. Because of Spax and the gassing conspiracy theories surrounding the government two ministers are at war with each other in PF government.

These are Bowman Lusambo who seems to be commanding the entire Spax curtail and Stephen Kampyongo who is proving to Bowman Lusambo that he controls the police better.

CIC will in the next 5 hours publish Editorial analysis on the happenings of Spax issue and also a follow up on gold scandal in Mwinilunga by PF officials trying to suspend Mr Jackson Kungo for corruption.

source: CIC PRESS TEAM.