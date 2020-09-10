By CIC Investigations. Copperbelt unit.

SPAX TO BE RELEASED NEXT WEEK.

Copperbelt Jerabo Murder and rape Accused Mulenga Kabaso aka Spax is scheduled to be released next week depending on the public attention his case may swing else next month but he is definitely coming out.

CIC investigations based on the Copperbelt have revealed that the case of Spax has been reduced to exponentially. Mulenga is publicly accused of being the mastermind of gassings that engulfed the entire nation with mysterious chemicals the Zambia Police have failed to reveal to the public.

The government has decided to be silent on the Gassing issue that killed over 50 people and left many wounded as well as unknown effects of the mysterious chemicals in the long term.

The moment Spax Mulenga was arrested all the gassing issue in Zambia ceased however it was allegedly in the media that he was arrested for wearing military attire and for the murderer of a colleague of his.

Despite being confined to Mukobeko maximum prison Spax has been going out to visit his family and comes back to his cell a situation prison officers in Kabwe told CIC stopped because he was becoming rude and Government was not for the idea of what he started doing everytime he comes out.

