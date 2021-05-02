SPEAK, PRAY AGAINST PROPHETS OF DOOM AHEAD OF THE AUGUST ELECTIONS – NAKACINDA

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Rapheal NAKACINDA has called on the church to pray and denounce people funding undemocratic voices and behaviors aimed at undermining peace and security the country has enjoyed over the years.

Mr. Nakacinda says it is unfortunate that some people with selfish agendas have been hoping for chaos in the country ahead of the 2021 August Elections.

He noted that the same unpatriotic persons hoped for the worst in 2016 after elections but to their disappointment God never allowed chaos in the country.

He has since called on the church to pray for peace to prevail in the country ahead of the elections.

And the Minister has asked Zambians to pray for President Edgar LUNGU and his leadership because it is in the best interest of the country.

The Minister said the Church plays a critical role in the transformation of societies.

Mr. Nakacinda said this during the launch of the “NO LIMITS NO BOUNDARIES” book authored by Bible Gospel Church In Africa (BIGOCA) Overseer, Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu, in Matero, Lusaka today.

Mr. Nakacinda said the President has demonstrated visionary leadership by creating the Ministry of water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, because there is no infrastructure development that can be undertaken without the water resource.

The Minister said Zambia has in the last 5 years attained over 70 percent in terms of people accessing clean water and sanitation.

He said projects such as the Emergency water supply and sanitation has accorded towns like Matero to undergo a face lift in the water sector.

And BIGOCA Overseer Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu has called on all Zambians to maintain peace and not allow the country to be torn apart.

Bishop Peter Ndhlovu urged all political parties to co-exist before, during and after the elections.

Ends……