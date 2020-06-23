By Rick Nchito

PF Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has dismissed the ConCourt observation that he exceeded his powers by interpreting the law by declaring Kambwili’s seat vacant.

Matibini described the court ruling as Obiter dicta – essential but only a by the way comment.

The overexcited Speaker who conducted himself like someone who has received an unexpected salary increment dissected the ConCourt ruling by describing it inoperable.

The PF Speaker questioned the ruling to the bone as if it is that black man who questions his black wife for giving birth to a white baby.

We now wait to hear from the corrupt and incompetent PF ConCourt judges.