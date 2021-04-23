SPEAKER MATIBINI ASKED TO GUIDE ON WHETHER OR NOT OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS WHO RECENTLY DEFECTED TO PF QUALIFY TO RECEIVE THEIR GRATUITIES

By Michael Kaluba

The Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- is appealing to Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini to consider guiding the nation on whether or not opposition lawmakers who recently defected to the ruling party qualify to receive their gratuities.

FODEP submits that section 4 subsection (3) on paragraph (a) of the ministerial and parliamentary offices -emoluments- act, cap 262 of the laws of Zambia is ambiguous and that the said defectors will cease to be members of the national assembly at the time of dissolution of the current sitting.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe is concerned that the growing trend of defections of politicians based on cash empowerment has the potential to injure multi-partism and further deplete opposition political parties thereby weakening checks and balances.

Mr. Chimembe has since challenged the affected opposition political party to raise a point of order in the house to seek clarity and guidance on the matter as was the case recently regarding Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe.

FODEP is also proposing amendments to article 72 of the country’s constitution so to ensure all MP’s who resign before the dissolution of parliament do not only become ineligible to stand in the subsequent by-election but also forfeit their gratuity.

PHOENIX NEWS