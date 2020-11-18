SPEAKER MATIBINI PROTECTS INONGE WINA FROM PROSECUTION FOR LYING ON THE FLOOR OF THE HOUSE

Republican Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina was in contravention of article 16 of the Parliamentary powers and privileges when she lied on the floor of the House that Zambia would not default on its international credit.

Responding to questions from Liuwa Member of Parliament and Former Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu on whether the country was on course with its international debt,Ms Wina assured the nation that the country would not default on its obligations.

However the response could not have been true as the country failed to meet its obligations the same day that the Vice President assured the nation.

Article 16 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act states that:Any person who before the Assembly or any authorised committee intentionally

gives a false answer to any question material to the subject of inquiry which may be put to

him during the course of any examination shall be guilty of an offence against section one

hundred and four of the Penal Code.

Section 104 (1) of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia states that Any person who, in any judicial proceeding, or for the purpose of instituting

any judicial proceeding, knowingly gives false testimony touching any matter which is

material to any question then pending in that proceeding or intended to be raised in that

proceeding, is guilty of the misdemeanour termed “perjury” and section 106 of the Penal Code states that Any person who commits perjury or suborns perjury is liable to imprisonment

for seven years.

But when Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo rose on a point of order on the lies peddled by Her Honour the Vice President on the floor of the House, Speaker Patrick Matibini in his usual style protected Ms Wina saying the Minister of Finance would today issue a statement on the state of the international bond of $42.2 million in contradiction to the provisions of the Privileges Act.

The bottom line is that the Vice President lied on oath on the floor of the people’s house and we demand that article 16 of the Act takes effect to deter other leaders from abusing the powers and Privileges accorded unto them by the law.

Speaker Matibini should also avoid protecting and defending Perpetual liars and those committing criminal acts using the floor of the House.We call upon the Vice President to live by the sanctity of her portfolio and age to stop lying as the country is now in a state of uncertainty because of her and PF’s lies and insincerity.

Attached is the point of order from Gary Nkombo and the Speaker’s response.

Newspoint Tv