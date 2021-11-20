SPEAKER WORTH K380MILLION, VEEP K18MILLION

By Darius Choonya.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has topped the list of the 15 out of 57 public office holders whose value of assets and liabilities has been compiled by the Office of the Chief Justice.

The speaker who is a lawyer by profession is worth over K 380 million.

This is according to the value of her declared assets and liabilities at the office of the Chief Justice following her election as speaker.

Ms. Mutti has some financial assets in Lusaka amounting to K170 million, a lodge known as Nalumba lodges and resort valued to 100 million Kwacha.

Ms. Mutti also has shares in Elementos Hotels.

Meanwhile, Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango has declared assets and liabilities worth K 18,206,000.

-Diamond TV