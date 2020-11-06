Speaker Rules That There Was No System Failure During Voting For Bill 10, Ng’ambi And Others Just Didn’t Select “Present”

Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Dr. Patrick Matibini has ruled that Chifubu member of parliament Hon Frank Ng’ambi logged into the voting system at Parliament but did not select the present button to enable voting options.

Ruling on a point of order raised on October 30, 2020 by Hon. Ng’ambi on whether the records for the vote on the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No 10 of 2019 which took place on October 29 would be ended to reflect him as having voted in support of the Bill because at the time of voting, the Speaker said the voting records cannot be changed.

Hon. Ng’ambi, who, together with Hon. Elalio Musonda and Hon. Kabaso Kampampi, have been told to exculpate themselves for not voting, has alleged system failure which had resulted in his not being registered as being present for the vote.

But the Speaker said Hon. Ng’ambi logged into the system as required but did not select the present key which would have activated the necessary options to enable him to vote.